HPTNWS- 8-9-22 AMUSAN, TERESA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Teresa Ann Hayes-Amusan transitioned to heaven Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at High Point Regional Hospital. She is the wife of Emmanuel A. I. Amusan (married Oct. 8, 1994), Daughter of Father Robert D. Hayes Sr. and Mother Clarine Dorothy “Dot” Hayes (preceded in death 1984).

As a child, attending Leonard Street Elementary School, Teresa was one of the first African American Students to integrate High Point City Schools, attending Kirkman Park Elementary School. She attended Ragsdale High School, completing her high school education at Guilford Technical Community College in 1977. She furthered her education at North Carolina A&T State University and Shaw University. Teresa was an active leader in the mental health field as well as her community. She faithfully served for the benefit of others through multiple organizations, including her own nonprofit, Forward Care Management (FCM), Inc. She was also a prolific writer and speaker.

Trending Videos