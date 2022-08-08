HIGH POINT — Teresa Ann Hayes-Amusan transitioned to heaven Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at High Point Regional Hospital. She is the wife of Emmanuel A. I. Amusan (married Oct. 8, 1994), Daughter of Father Robert D. Hayes Sr. and Mother Clarine Dorothy “Dot” Hayes (preceded in death 1984).
As a child, attending Leonard Street Elementary School, Teresa was one of the first African American Students to integrate High Point City Schools, attending Kirkman Park Elementary School. She attended Ragsdale High School, completing her high school education at Guilford Technical Community College in 1977. She furthered her education at North Carolina A&T State University and Shaw University. Teresa was an active leader in the mental health field as well as her community. She faithfully served for the benefit of others through multiple organizations, including her own nonprofit, Forward Care Management (FCM), Inc. She was also a prolific writer and speaker.
Teresa united in marriage to Emmanuel A. I. Amusan on Oct. 8, 1994. From this union, two wonderful children were born, Ashley A. D. Amusan, and Aaron I. A. Amusan.
She walked and talked her true love and righteousness in Jesus Christ, Her Lord and Savior. She loved sharing her love of The Almighty God, leading so many people into salvation. She was very motivational and inspiring to/for her family and friends, showing love to everyone she encountered.
Teresa leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Emmanuel A. I. Amusan; her children, Ashley A. D. Amusan of Greensboro, NC, and Aaron I. A. Amusan of Charlotte, NC; her father, Mr. Robert D. Hayes Sr.; brothers, Robert D. Hayes Jr., (Vivian), Anthony W. Hayes, Sr. (Mary), Van Q. Hayes Sr. (Donna), and Travis Henderson (Irene)/ sisters, Carol Ann Hayes-Phillips, and Hope T. Hayes (Antwan Curse); five aunts, Helen Hayes, Joann Quick, Barbara Hayes, Virginia Hayes-Sanchez (Joseph), and Betty Derry; five sister-friends, Regina Ferguson, Rosemary Olson, Barbara Melton-Jones, Sheila Griffin, and Erika Jozsa; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by them and so many others.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Chapel, 1225 Chestnut Drive. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please wear all white, tan or cream.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.