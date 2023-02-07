HIGH POINT — Tanner Michael Jones, 18, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023. He was born in Greensboro, NC on March 8, 2004 the son of Daniel Patrick and Wendy Wood Jones.
Tanner was a member of the graduating class of Southwest Guilford High School in 2022. He was a loyal, loving, and sweet kid who loved playing video games and riding dirt bikes. He had a unique sense of humor and got along with everyone.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Patricia Tarry of Oneida, NY as well as William F. Jones II of Oneida, NY.
He is survived by his mother, Wendy Jones and father, Daniel Patrick Jones both of High Point; his maternal grandmother, Rebecca B. Wood of Sanford and his maternal grandfather, Bill Wood of Pinehurst and his brother, Daniel Patrick Jones II of Oneida, NY along with many Aunts and Uncles. He is also survived by his best friend since childhood and a brother in his heart.
There will be a visitation from 2-3 on Friday with a short service after at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Friends and family are welcome to visit the home after the service at 2610 Wexford Place, High Point NC, 27265.
The family would like to thank all who have reached out to support them during this difficult time. A special thanks to Lisa Jones and Mr. Anthony Philpott for their tireless efforts to help Tanner maneuver through his school journey. He had the utmost respect for them, and they held a special place in his heart.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.