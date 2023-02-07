HPTNWS- 2-8-23 JONES, TANNER.jpg

HIGH POINT — Tanner Michael Jones, 18, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023. He was born in Greensboro, NC on March 8, 2004 the son of Daniel Patrick and Wendy Wood Jones.

Tanner was a member of the graduating class of Southwest Guilford High School in 2022. He was a loyal, loving, and sweet kid who loved playing video games and riding dirt bikes. He had a unique sense of humor and got along with everyone.

