ARCHDALE — Mrs. Tamara “Tammy” Renee Board Jarrell, 61, resident of Archdale, died July 14, 2022 at her home.
She was born August 24, 1960 in Guilford County, a daughter to Hurley M. Board Sr. and Linda Rae Yokley Board. A resident of this area all her life, she was a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School where she played several sports. She remained active her whole life and enjoyed being outside, especially when she was deep-sea fishing with her father at the coast. She also loved listening to music. Tammy began working in furniture upholstery at a young age and continued that craft her entire life, working for Woodmark Furniture and several other companies.
Surviving is her son, David Marshall Gunter of Archdale; mother, Linda Board of Archdale; sister, Deborah Board Resor and husband Bob of Trinity; brother, Hurley Marshall Board Jr. and wife Ginger of Trinity; three grandchildren, Justin Killingsworth, Hailey Charles Rucker and Cole Charles; and a great grandson, Oliver Rucker. She was preceded in death by her father, Hurley Board Sr.; daughter, Ashely Charles; and son, Ian Gunter.
A memorial service was held at 12 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Tommy Thompson officiating. The family received friends from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to AIDS United at give.aidsunited.org. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.