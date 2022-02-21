THOMASVILLE — Sylvia Gray Cagle Ward, 94, of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence.
Sylvia was born on March 4, 1927, to the late James Daniel “J.D.” and Zorada Lee Russell Cagle, in Thomasville. She worked for many years in the local area as a nurse. Sylvia was a member of Unity United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, James Renfrow “Bud” Ward; six siblings, Lloyd Cagle, Wayne Cagle, Joe Don Cagle, Lucille Gibson, Bud Cagle and Rusty Cagle. Surviving are her two children, James Daniel “Danny” Ward and wife Teresa, of Thomasville, and Mary Kay Ward, of North Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandchildren, Lauren Jones (Barry), Kathryn Jordan, John Ward and Cameron Estridge; five great-grandchildren, Bailey Jones, Brooke Jones, Gage Owenby, Gracee Owenby and Gray Owenby; two siblings, Lalah Kennedy and Jack Cagle; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends following at the cemetery. Sylvia will remain at J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
