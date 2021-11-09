HIGH POINT – Suzanne “Susan” Veronica Stoyla Wright, 78, was lifted by Angels to her resting place in Heaven, Nov. 7, 2021, while surrounded by her family.
Susan was born in Manhattan, New York, on Jan. 15, 1943, to the late Frank and Suzanne Stoyla. She started her career as a teacher in Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens, New York, and ultimately worked for an engineering firm located in the World Trade Center. She moved to High Point, NC, to enjoy retirement with her husband, Bob. Together they traveled extensively around the world on many cruises. She loved spending time at the beach, being with family and friends, and exercising at the YMCA.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Lee Wright; sons, Neil Wright and wife Cathy, of Virginia, Robert Wright and wife Diane, of New York; sister, Carol Stoyla, of California; brother, Michael Stoyla, of California; precious grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Grace and John Wright. Susan was predeceased by her son, Christopher.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point. A Funeral Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, with Deacon Walter Haarsgaard. A private burial will take place at a later date at Atlantic View Cemetery in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested “In Memory of Susan Wright” to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.