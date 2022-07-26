CHEROKEE — Suzanne Draughn Hornbuckle rejoiced to see her Savior, Jesus, face to face on Jan. 6, 2022. She was born in High Point, North Carolina, and was a blessing to her parents, David, and Sue Draughn. She graduated from Allen Jay High School in 1964 and then went on to graduate from Lees McRae College. It was there she met the love of her life, Jim Hornbuckle. They were married in 1968 and lived their lives together in Cherokee, North Carolina where Suzanne lived and loved until her passing.

She was a faithful and active member of the Acquoni Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She dearly loved her church family and they loved her.

Trending Videos