CHEROKEE — Suzanne Draughn Hornbuckle rejoiced to see her Savior, Jesus, face to face on Jan. 6, 2022. She was born in High Point, North Carolina, and was a blessing to her parents, David, and Sue Draughn. She graduated from Allen Jay High School in 1964 and then went on to graduate from Lees McRae College. It was there she met the love of her life, Jim Hornbuckle. They were married in 1968 and lived their lives together in Cherokee, North Carolina where Suzanne lived and loved until her passing.
She was a faithful and active member of the Acquoni Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She dearly loved her church family and they loved her.
Suzanne worked a short time at Swain County Hospital before becoming a "House Parent" at the Cherokee Children's Home. It was here that she and Jim nurtured and cared for their many foster children which they called their own. She also met and enjoyed a FOREVER friendship with Helen McCoy who she called every morning at 9 a.m. for 54 years. After the children's home, she worked at the Sylva Family Practice in Sylva, North Carolina.
She was a wonderful thrifter and loved her garden flowers. She spent many hours sitting on her front porch reading, enjoying those flowers, and watching the hummingbirds who visited her every summer.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Jim, her parents, David and Sue Draughn, Her Father In Law, Charles Hornbuckle, and Mother In Law, Rubye.
She is survived by her son, Jamie Hornbuckle (Holly) of Sylva, North Carolina, a daughter, Jennifer (Dean) Standingdeer of Cherokee, North Carolina, two grandsons, Charles David Hornbuckle and Michael Gene Hornbuckle of Sylva, North Carolina, four granddaughters, Lindsay H Crowe (Tim) of Cherokee, North Carolina, Courtney J Hornbuckle (Ryan) of Asheville, North Carolina, Charleigh and Riley Standingdeer of Cherokee, North Carolina, four great-grandchildren, Waya and Jimmy Crowe of Cherokee, North Carolina, and Coen and Lylia Newton of Asheville, North Carolina, a sister, Barbara D. Stout (Jerry) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a brother, John David Draughn of High Point. North Carolina. Also surviving are Sisters In Law, Beth Farris (Jim) of Cherokee, North Carolina, and Jenean White (Bob) of Cherokee, North Carolina. Nieces and Nephews, Julie, Blair, Jonathan, Sarah, Josh, Samantha, Christian, Owen, Ethan, Cooper, and Harrison
These are many in themselves but there are also many foster children and their children who loved her as she loved them who knew her and called her their "Nanny".
Suzanne will be laid to rest at the Floral Garden Park in High Point, North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Shoal Creek Baptist Church, beginning at 11 a.m.
Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.
