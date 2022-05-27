HIGH POINT — Susan Elaine Sherman Wilder, 68, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Woodland Hill Center in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Susan was born on August 13, 1953 in Akron, Ohio to John Sherman and Bessie Whitaker Sherman. She graduated from Page High School before going on to attend East Carolina University. Susan had resided in High Point since May of 1986, were she was employed as office and credit manager for Rykoff-Sexton Food Distribution. In addition, she also worked for the Shrimp Connection, Inc. Susan was hard working, loving, beautiful, and according to her husband of 36 years, Landon, “the sweetest woman I’ve ever known”.
Susan enjoyed lots of books, hummingbirds, her husband most of the time, and her grandchildren. Susan attended the Community Fellowship Church on Hilltop Road in Greensboro.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John Sherman and Bessie Whitaker Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Landon E. Wilder, of the home; brother, Garry Steve Sherman of Summerfield; brother-in-law, Barry Wilder of Knightdale; Jason and August Gleichman and her grandchildren, Noble Gleichman and Axton Gleichman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Community Fellowship Church, 5204 Hilltop Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. Reverend Doctor Darrell Bodie will officiate the service. The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship building at Fellowship Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina, 27203.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
