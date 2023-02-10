HIGH POINT — Susan “Sam” Edwards died on 2/7/2023 from Alzheimer's. Many folks knew her as the grown woman who skated around High Point on her rollerblades until she was in her early 70’s. She and her partner of 17 years spent many winters on the ski slopes of Colorado and multiple summers cruising the French canals. She is survived by Don Chiariello, her partner. Also, Sandra Ripley, her sister, and Steve Schroeder, her brother, both from Seattle, and by her stepchildren, Lisa Edwards, of Austin, TX, Vicki Solomon, of Danville, CA, Chris Clearday, of Boulder CO, and Tony Moxley, of Mooresville, NC.
A celebration of Life party will be held during the day in March. Text 410.622.9554 for details.
