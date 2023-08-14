Susan Reid

(COLOR PHOTO)
HIGH POINT — Susan Thomas Reid, 71, died after a two-year battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
(COLOR PHOTO)
She was born August 12, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Stilvel E. and Daisy Higgins Thomas. She worked for several years with Chico’s in High Point and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church. Susan enjoyed gardening and her greatest joy was her grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Luther T. Smith III; and two sons, R. Whitney Smith and Jordan L. Smith.
Susan is survived by her husband, J. William “Billy” Reid Jr.; son, Brandon T. Smith (Cameron Ross) of Tamps, Florida; grandson, Barrett Smith; sisters, Brenda Hopkins of West End and Debra Parsons (Joe) of Rockingham; brother, Danny Thomas (Colleen) Inman, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service celebrating Susan’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Pastor Frank Hensley and Pastor Brandon Ware officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be sent to the family online on Susan’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Reid family.
