WINSTON-SALEM — Susan M. Andrews of Winston-Salem, NC, died on March 27, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born Nov. 26, 1951 in Chattanooga, TN to Juanita and Harold Jernigan, she was adopted and raised by the late Mary Grace and James Allen Andrews of Rome, GA. Susan graduated from Model High School in Rome and attended the University of Georgia before receiving her B.A. summa cum laude in English from High Point University in 1992.
Susan was an accomplished writer and editor. She contributed to numerous publications during her career, most notably in furniture and textile trade magazines. In recent years, she devoted herself to serving the causes and organizations she believed in, volunteering with Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina and Hospice of the Piedmont, among others. She was known as an enthusiastic and compassionate friend, and a person of strong and sincerely held opinions. In addition, she was a driven single-mother who advocated fiercely for her children and worked multiple jobs, even while attending school, in order to provide for them. She was a collector of knowledge and experiences and, when not traveling abroad to her favorite places, could usually be found surrounded by her beloved pets and stacks of overdue library books.
Susan is survived by her three children, Peter Andrews Abernethy and wife, Patricia, of High Point, NC; Jean Abernethy Futrell and husband, Brian, of Raleigh, NC; and John Knox Abernethy and wife, Paige, of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren, Davis Knox Abernethy of High Point, NC, and Adeleine Carroll Abernethy and Brennan Wade Abernethy, both of Winston-Salem, NC; former spouses Joseph Williams Abernethy of High Point, NC and Lee Buchanan of Franklin, NC, and a host of cousins and other relations far and wide.
The family invites friends to attend an open gathering in remembrance of Susan at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave in High Point, on Thursday, April 7, anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.