High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.