ARCHDALE — Susan L. Curtis (Sunshine Suzie Q), 68, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Randolph Hospice House.
Born April 5, 1953, in Erie, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Glen Lawson and the late Gertrude Domowicz Lawson. Susie was self-employed in the cleaning business and had many faithful customers for over 30 years.
Suzie faithfully served at First Wesleyan Church in the Children’s Ministry, as a Greeter, Member of the Prayer Team and Women’s Ministry. Most recently attended Faith Baptist Church and volunteered in several ongoing ministries. She made countless blankets for the homeless and prayer quilts for people in need. She will be greatly missed by all those who love her, for her sweet spirit, love for the Lord, love for His outdoor creations, love for Ashton and compassion for the hurting.
Suzie was preceded in death by Grandson, Gavin Taelor Ivey. She is survived by her son Michael Curtis of Archdale and daughter-in-law Amanda Curtis, beloved grandson she was raising, Ashton Tyler Curtis, grandson Mason Curtis; sisters, Glenda Wyrick and husband Bill, Debbie Thomas and husband Jim, and Helene Valania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont, www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org, Joyce Meyer Ministries, www.joycemeyer.org, House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, at the Joel W. Farlow Center for Excellence, 1915 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC.
Informal visitation will be held following the service.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
