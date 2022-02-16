ASHEBORO — Sumiko Miyazaki Robinson, 85, formerly of Archdale, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at TerraBella Senior Living in Asheboro.
She was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Hirado, Japan and was the daughter of the late Ichinosuke and Fuji Tokumoto Miyazaki. Sumiko was a member of Archdale United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the Friendship Sunday School class. Sumiko’s mom advised her to learn a skill, so she went to a tailoring school for two years, where she honed her skills and grew her knowledge of sewing. She was a talented seamstress and worked at Lindsay Odom, Ltd. for 34 years. She loved to sew. Sumiko’s sewing talents ranged from making prom dresses for her daughter to tailoring a men’s dress shirt or sport coat to meet the needs of a client. She was a great cook, who could make authentic shrimp fried rice to homemade buttermilk biscuits, which she learned how to make from her mother in law. Sumiko was also an avid Duke basketball fan. She married Clayton Robinson May 19, 1969. In 1976, they moved to North Carolina from Japan. Sumiko was proud of her husband’s military career. She was also a proud U.S. citizen, who was naturalized in 1981.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Robinson.
Sumiko is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Robinson East and husband, Chris; and granddaughter, Samantha East, all of Asheboro.
Funeral service celebrating Sumiko’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service with Rev. Allan Van Meter officiating. Private burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N. Main Street, Archdale, NC 27263; or Community Homecare and Hospice of Asheboro, 533 S. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Sumiko’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Robinson family.
