HIGH POINT — Sue Carol Brown Miller was born Dec. 27, 1948, to Arlie Brown and Doris Wilkins Brown, she was preceded in death by both parents.

Surviving family; husband of 55 years Robert Miller, son Chad Miller, daughter Stacey Taylor (Dusty), brothers Chris Brown of Thomasville, Garry Brown (Joann) of Ocean Isle and sister Wanda Lemons of Clemmons. Grandchildren Collin Miller, Paxton Taylor, Mary-Kate Miller, Gabriel Miller, Grace Miller, Mayson Taylor. Many beloved nieces and nephews.

