HIGH POINT — Sue Carol Brown Miller was born Dec. 27, 1948, to Arlie Brown and Doris Wilkins Brown, she was preceded in death by both parents.
Surviving family; husband of 55 years Robert Miller, son Chad Miller, daughter Stacey Taylor (Dusty), brothers Chris Brown of Thomasville, Garry Brown (Joann) of Ocean Isle and sister Wanda Lemons of Clemmons. Grandchildren Collin Miller, Paxton Taylor, Mary-Kate Miller, Gabriel Miller, Grace Miller, Mayson Taylor. Many beloved nieces and nephews.
Sue grew up in Winston-Salem. Graduated from Parkland High School. She worked for Davidson County schools in several different capacities. She was an instructional assistant at Silver Valley Elementary from the early ’70s to 1984. She served as a long-term/maternity/sick leave substitute and ISS teacher at E Lawson Brown Middle School from 1984 until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed teaching 5th-grade catechism class (CCD) at her church Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church for many years.
Sue was an avid reader and history fanatic. She was a fierce opponent while playing trivia games or jeopardy, she was ALWAYS going to win! She was passionate about college basketball especially the UNC Tarheels and would wake the house and neighbor’s houses with her exuberant cheering and sofa coaching. She had a beautiful voice and played the guitar most of her life - she loved ALL types of music! She loved shag dancing and danced daily if music was playing. She was an animal lover and an excellent dog mom to many fur babies over the years. Sue’s most prized possessions were her six grandchildren. Whether it was reading, dancing, singing, playing guitar, or camping she kept her grands entertained and well loved.
Sue was an adoring wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, dependable friend, caring sister, and a welcoming neighbor. She was a bonus mom to all the Overlook Heights neighborhood kids through the years.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Rodney Denton officiating. Burial will be private at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Davidson County/Hinkle House or the Alzheimer’s Association
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.