TRINITY – Sharon Suann Gregory Stanley, 65, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1956, in High Point and was the daughter of the late Donald Gray Gregory Sr. and the late Betty Jo Jarrell Gregory. Suann worked with Hanes Brands Inc. in Winston-Salem for 42 years. She enjoyed shopping, decorating and hosting family gatherings as well as trips to the beach.
Suann is survived by her son, Tyler Stanley, of Franklinville; sister, Glenda Embler of High Point; three brothers, Todd Gregory (Carey) and Ricky Gregory (Sherry), both of Lexington and Donnie Gregory (Jeanna) of Denton; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Suann’s life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Roy Dennis officiating.
Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Suann’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral service in Archdale is serving the Stanley family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.