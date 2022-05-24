HIGH POINT — Mr. Stewart Batchelor Hartley, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home with his family. Stewart, a man who dearly loved his God, his family, his community, and his country, is now celebrating eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born in High Point, NC on Sept. 1, 1927, to Edgar and Jane Davis Hartley. He cherished his wonderfully unique childhood of growing up at the YMCA, which his father established and ran. The YMCA was where he developed his Christian values, love of community, and the sincere belief that everyone was your “neighbor.” He never met a stranger. Stewart was the last surviving of “the Hartley boys”.
Upon graduating from High Point High School in the final years of World War II, he joined the U.S. Army and served with the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project at Oak Ridge, TN and Albuquerque, NM. In 1950, he was recalled to service in the US Army with the North Carolina National Guard and served in Korea.
Between stints in the Army and during his professional career, Stewart attended High Point College, graduated from the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, and received a Bachelor of Administrative Science degree from Guilford College.
Before his service in Korea, he met Miss Margaret Kathryn (Kitty) Roueche’ of Greensboro (his “#1 Pal” and the love of his life for over 50 years). Their courtship continued, and upon his return from Korea they were married on Nov. 7, 1953. Stewart and Kitty made their home in High Point where they raised their two daughters and enjoyed many lasting friendships.
In 1957, he began his service with the High Point Police Department. Over the years, he rose through the ranks of the High Point Police. In 1978, he reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (Assistant Chief). Twice, the City asked him to step in as Acting Chief. He retired in 1984 with the title of Assistant Director of the High Point Police Department.
Stewart served the citizens of High Point, not only through the Police Department, but also through his many volunteer activities. His efforts included the Y’s Men’s Club (president), Camp Cheerio (Board Member Emeritus), YMCA Biddy League basketball coach, YMCA Hall of Honor (2014), Crimestoppers of High Point (chairman, Board Member Emeritus), and the High Point Police Retirees Association. In addition, he was active in the Rotary Club. He was the first Charter Member of the Rotary Club of North High Point (president), which later became the Rotary Club of the Triad (president, Rotarian-of-the-year). He later joined the Rotary Club of High Point, where he stayed active into his nineties. He was honored multiple times with Paul Harris Fellow recognitions.
Stewart enjoyed a long retirement! He and Kitty enjoyed some travel and time with their friends and especially enjoyed being with their beloved grandchildren, Stewart and Anna. He learned how to bake fabulous sourdough breads, make his own wine, and at Christmas you could expect a tin of his fudge and peanut brittle! He loved playing golf at Oak Hollow, often three times per week even into his eighties, with his great friend Jerry Streetman and many other golfing buddies. When Kitty became ill, he was devoted to her care.
Also during retirement, Stewart continued to work on a long-term project close to his heart. Early in his career, he began collecting newspaper articles, pictures, and other memorabilia tracing the history of the High Point Police Department. In retirement, he assembled his collection into large scrapbooks, and continued updating his collection until his final days.
Stewart was committed to staying as active as possible and being able to contribute in any way he could to the previously mentioned interests. He couldn’t do it alone and the family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to all of you who, over many years, helped him remain as active as his health would allow. You were his “Pals” ... and as Daddy would say, “Keep Smiling!”
Stewart was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Kitty; and his brothers Bob, Ed, Jack, Richard, and Bill, and their wives. Surviving to cherish Stewart’s life and impact are his daughter Ann Hartley; daughter Margaret Massey and husband Van; grandson Stewart Massey and wife Laura; granddaughter Anna Massey; Jerry Streetman (chosen brother #6) and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of High Point, 918 North Main Street, on Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 in the morning with U.S. Army Chaplain (retired) Brian Donley officiating and the Rev. Tom Petty assisting. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to one of the following charities:
• The Stewart B. Hartley Endowment Fund, Crimestoppers of High Point, P.O. Box 2222, High Point, NC 27260.
• The Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 5503, High Point, NC 27262.
• YMCA of High Point, P.O. Box 6258, High Point, NC 27262.
