HIGH POINT — Mr. Steven Wayne Gray Sr., departed this earthly life for eternity on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Novant Health. He was born on Sept. 10, 1953, a son of the late Sherrod and Janie Gray. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sherrodine Gray-Little.
Fondly known as Steve, he was educated in the Randolph County School System, and was a graduate of Trinity High School, Class of 1972, where he played football, and baseball. He also coached little league basketball and was a school bus driver. Steve was employed with BECO for 44 years. He was very close and loyal to his family.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Florence Gray of the home; his children, Catrice Gray, Steven Gray Jr. (Tanisha); his grandsons, Shaquan, Tyrann, and Steven W. Gray III; his siblings, Gary Gray, Inez Gray; a brother-in-law, James Little; a niece, Teresa Gilmer (Walter); a nephews, Shedrick Gray, Jamal Harp, and Robert Holmes; great-nieces, N’Akeba Gray, Tamica Harp; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Trinity. Interment will follow at Trinity Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10: 30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gray family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
