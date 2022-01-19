HIGH POINT — Steven Phillip Lassiter, 68, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from Moses Cone Hospital.
Steve was born in Hamlet, NC on June 22, 1953 to the late John Benny Lassiter and Mitty Elizabeth Farmer Lassiter.
Steve spent his lifetime career in the transportation industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Steve loved to play golf every chance he could. Steve was a good man, good husband, good father, and a good friend to all who knew him. He has left this world with a lot of love and admiration.
Steve is survived by his wife of 16 years, Angela Lassiter; son, Zachary Boyd of Wilmington; daughters, Brittany Lassiter of Trinity, Jordan Boyd, Dru Lassiter and Bailey Lassiter all of High Point; brother, Corby Lassiter (Cynthia); sister, Gail Allen (Dale); nieces, Kelly Olmeda and Marie Duke; nephews, Jeremy Lassiter and Jason Lassiter.
The family will greet friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Springfield Friends Meeting at 555 E. Springfield Road in High Point. A service to honor Steve will be held at 3 p.m. with Reverend Bob Ferguson officiating and burial will follow in the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to either; Springfield Friends Meeting 555 E. Springfield Road, High Point, North Carolina 27263 or Joy Community Church, 2515 Bellemeade Street, High Point, North Carolina 27263.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Steve’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.