POTEAU, Oklahoma – Charles "Steven" (age 55) and Lori Jackson Hoosier (age 49), residents of Poteau, OK, have both passed.
Lori died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born on April 4, 1972, in High Point, NC, to the late Jerry Jackson and Linda Stutts Jackson. Steven died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, also at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 6, 1966, in High Point, NC, to William Henry Hoosier and the late Ella Mae Beasley Hoosier.
Prior to becoming a homemaker, Lori worked as a florist and created many beautiful arrangements. She was known for her love of children and seeing them grow in their faith. Before moving to Oklahoma, Steven and Lori were active members of Crossover Community Church, in High Point. Lori was a 1990 graduate of Southern Guilford High School.
Steven was a commercial HVAC contractor for Harrison Energy Partners and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a 1984 graduate of East Davidson High School. Steven and Lori were married 26 years.
They are survived by their children, Andrew Hoosier and wife Lauren, of Shady Point, OK; Mikayla Hoosier, of Norfolk, Va., and Evan Hoosier, of Moncks Corner, SC; two granddaughters, Loretta and Natalie Hoosier; Steven's brother, Randy Hoosier and wife Debbie, of Thomasville, NC, and sister, Jennifer Davidson and her husband Jim, of Matthews, NC; Lori's brother, Scott Jackson, of High Point, NC; their nephew, Halsey Hoosier and wife Sarah, of Wallace, NC, niece, Sara Hoosier, of Las Vegas, NV; and niece, Bella Davidson, of Matthews, NC.
A joint Celebration of Life service for Steven and Lori will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at Crossover Community Church in High Point at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.