THOMASVILLE — Mr. Steve Craig Ensley, 72, a lifelong resident of Thomasville passed away on Dec. 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Davidson County on Sept. 24, 1950, a son to the late George Washington Ensley Jr. and Nancy Joann Cecil Ensley. Steve grew up in the heart of Davidson County on a tobacco farm and decided he was interested in mechanical engineering after graduating from school. He started his dream by opening Triad Machine and Tool Company out of his father’s shed while also working a full-time job. After years of hard work, he was able to open his business on Ball Park Road where he continued and perfected his craft until his death. He was dedicated to his business. He was an avid fisherman and lifelong farmer. Steve was beloved by many and he in return was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Powell and husband Jim and Dana Rothrock and husband Scott; grandchildren, McKayla Rothrock and Lilly Rothrock; sister, Sherry Smith and husband Fred; brother, Danny Ensley and wife Pamela. He also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and close friends.
