THOMASVILLE — Stephen Ray “Steve” Beasley, age 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Born in Thomasville, he was a son of Nancy Hobson Beasley and the late Donald Lee Beasley. Mr. Beasley was a former employee of Bill Davis Racing. He loved riding his Harley, going to car shows, playing corn hole, racing, and having fun. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Beasley is survived by a son, Derek Beasley; a brother, Brad Beasley; two nephews, Brandon and Corbyn Beasley; an aunt, Tammy Fryer; an uncle, Mike Brunnett; and Lisa Beasley.
Private services will be held by the family.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
