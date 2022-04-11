HIGH POINT — Mr. Stephen “Steve” Eddie Williams, 52, a resident of High Point, died April 9, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Steve was born July 25, 1969, in Guilford County, and has been a resident of this area all his life. He graduated from High Point Central High School and has attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown over 20 years. In 1993, he married Brenda Williams, who preceded him in death in 2005.
Surviving is his father, Frank Williams, of High Point; mother, Bobbie Ann Williams, of High Point; sister, Angela Shives, of High Point; nephew, Garret Smith and wife Andrea; niece, Shaydie Smith; and two great-nieces, Addie and Callie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow at Deep River Friends Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 — 2 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Gospel Light Baptist Church at P.O. Box 38, Walkertown, N.C. 27051. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
