JAMESTOWN — Stephen Lee Grissett, 53, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home.
Born April 1, 1970, in Guilford County, he was a son of Stephen Perry Grissett and Glenda Hinkle Grissett of Jamestown. Lee graduated from Ragsdale High School and was a dedicated and hard worker for Harris Teeter for 30 years. Lee loved baseball, racing and grilling for his girls. He was a war history buff and was loved by many.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Grissett and Kaleigh Grissett, sister, Lori Scott (Marc); and grandson, John. Also left to cherish his memory are multiple cousins, nieces, Emily Adams (Kendrick), Courtney Green (Jordan) and their children, Aubrey, Hudson, and Eden; special friends, Charlie Brown, and Robert Phillips; and a wonderful Aunt Peggy.
A private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.