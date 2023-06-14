HPTNWS 6-15-23 GRISSETT, STEPHEN.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Stephen Lee Grissett, 53, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home.

Born April 1, 1970, in Guilford County, he was a son of Stephen Perry Grissett and Glenda Hinkle Grissett of Jamestown. Lee graduated from Ragsdale High School and was a dedicated and hard worker for Harris Teeter for 30 years. Lee loved baseball, racing and grilling for his girls. He was a war history buff and was loved by many.