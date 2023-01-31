JAMESTOWN — Stephen Edward Clements, resident of Jamestown, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Steve was born Feb 6, 1960. He was the son of the late Jack Edward Clements and his loving mother, Sarah Ann Clements, still of the home.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 7:24 pm
He is also survived by two sisters, Sheila Skeen and Carrie Brendle (Neil, Erin and Ava), who loved unconditionally, and a niece, Candice Skeen Baker (Anthony), that protected to the core.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Colonial Country Club Saturday Feb 4th at 3 p.m.
