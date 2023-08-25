HIGH POINT — Stephen Bagnell of High Point, North Carolina passed away at the age of 84 on August 22, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Quincy, MA on Oct. 25, 1938, to the late Stephen F. Bagnell and Dorothy R. Bagnell. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA where he was a member of the championship basketball team as well as his Parish basketball team and subsequently his Strategic Air Command base All Star team. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA where he earned a B.S. Degree in Economics and a Commission in the United States Air Force in June 1960. He served his country as an officer in the USAF first in Tucson, AZ where he met and married the love of his life Linda C. O’Leary. He also served in Phalsbourg, France and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1972 having been awarded the USAF Commendation Medal, the American Defense Medal, the Cold War Medal and several other United Nations Awards. Upon leaving active duty in 1963, he was employed by AT&T and Lucent Technologies where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1998. After retiring from corporate life, Steve worked for several years at St. Philip Catholic Church in Norwalk, CT and treasured his friends and the relationships he made there.
Steve was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the local Knights of Columbus chapter in High Point, NC. He is survived by his wife Linda O’Leary Bagnell, married for over sixty years, as well as his daughter Colleen Bagnell Mulligan and husband, Kevin of High Point, NC; son, Jeffrey S. Bagnell, ESQ. of Westport, CT, and daughter, Amy Bagnell Favano and husband, Roger of Norwalk, CT. He adored his five grandchildren Timothy Bagnell and wife, Heather, Matthew and Christine Mulligan, Marissa and Caroline Favano and two great granddaughters Abigail Bagnell and Rory Mulligan. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Kelliher of Hingham, MA and his beloved dog, Lily.
