HIGH POINT— Ms. Stephanie Janine Frazier, 55, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born Jan. 14, 1967, to Joyce Laverne Joyner Frazier and Clifton Lee Frazier.
Stephanie attended Trinity High School and Davidson Community College.
Stephanie was an avid Interior Decorator and decorated her and other family member’s homes beautifully. Stephanie was also an excellent gardener, and had many trees, shrubs, flowering plants, fruits and vegetables growing in and around her house. All year round Stephanie would cook delicious meals for anyone that stopped by her home for a visit. This included friends, and family. Stephanie was also a caregiver for family and friends who were in need of assistance.
Stephanie leaves to mourn two children, Wade Frazier and Latoya Frazier; mother, Joyce Laverne Joyner Frazier; father, Clifton Lee Frazier; sister, Lynn Sibert, two brothers, Clifton Frazier Jr. (Belinda), Vincent Frazier, grandchildren, Emani and Eboni Frazier, special Aunt; Patricia Joyner, special Uncle, Leslie Joyner (Big Daddy, Uncle Les) special friend; Brenda Sellars and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration with family and friends will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. at 2500 Eight Oaks Drive, High Point, NC.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Frazier family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
