HIGH POINT— Stanton “Gene” Eugene Sikes Jr., age 79, of High Point, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Gene was born Feb. 4, 1943 in Thomasville, NC to the late Stanton and Berta Leonard Sikes.
Gene was employed at Mickey Truck Bodies Inc. for 55 years as VP of Manufacturing. Served his country in the United States Army for 2 years. His hobbies included street rods, estate sales, western movies, and racing. Was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents.
Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia “Cookie” Sikes; son, Kevin Sikes (Allison); grandchildren, Morgan Newton (Dustin) and Denton Sikes; brothers, George “Stan” Sikes (Shelby) and Roger Sikes (Helen); and his beloved cat, Pooh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont or to The Humane Society of Davidson County.
A funeral service for Gene will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of High Point; Chris Layne officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals. Gene will be laid to rest with full military honors at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Sikes family.
