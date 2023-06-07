HPTNWS- 6-8-23 MCCAULEY, STANLEY.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mr. Stanley Devon McCauley departed this life on Wednesday May 31, 2023. He was born and raised in High Point, NC on Sept. 1, 1964, to the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Juanita McCauley. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Weebie” McCauley, Barry Michaels, and Robbie “Bucky” Michaels and one stepson, Derrick Byers.

He attended T. Wingate Andrews High School where he participated on the wrestling team and graduated in the class of 1982. He later attended Brookstone College of Business and then pursued a career in the furniture warehouse industry. He was employed with PPG Industries for the last few years. In June of 2006, Stanley met Traci and they married in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2006. They have built a life together for the last 16 years in High Point, NC.