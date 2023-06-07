HIGH POINT— Mr. Stanley Devon McCauley departed this life on Wednesday May 31, 2023. He was born and raised in High Point, NC on Sept. 1, 1964, to the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Juanita McCauley. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Weebie” McCauley, Barry Michaels, and Robbie “Bucky” Michaels and one stepson, Derrick Byers.
He attended T. Wingate Andrews High School where he participated on the wrestling team and graduated in the class of 1982. He later attended Brookstone College of Business and then pursued a career in the furniture warehouse industry. He was employed with PPG Industries for the last few years. In June of 2006, Stanley met Traci and they married in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2006. They have built a life together for the last 16 years in High Point, NC.
Stanley was a dedicated hard worker and provider and rarely missed a day from work. He had many hobbies and interests including old school music, cars, making people laugh, spending time with friends and riding around town.
He has one living brother, Martin Withers (Sandra) and one beloved sister, Virginia “Dolly” Mclean (Neil); dedicated father to son, Stanley McCauley II (Courtney), and stepchildren, Tyrone Payne Jr. and Timeka Donnell; five beautiful grandchildren, Stanley D. McCauley III, Cortland D. McCauley, ZaKya Byers, Jeremiah Donnell and Mitchell Donnell; and a host of close friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, and special relatives.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
