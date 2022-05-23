HIGH POINT — Stanley Charles Richmond, 89, of High Point, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022.
Stan served his country in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in Korea. While in New Bern, he sang with the Southern Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus, was a volunteer at Carolina East Medical Center, and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed spending time on the water and sailing with the New Jersey Sailing Club.
Stan is survived by his wife, Marcia L. Richmond of High Point; sons, Scott Richmond of Idaho and David Richmond of New Jersey; daughters, Jennifer Castillo of New Mexico and JoAnn Hinksmon of New Jersey; one brother, Stephen Richmond of Maine; 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 with the reception immediately following at Pennybyrn, Ilderton Hall in High Point.
If you are unable to attend Stan’s memorial service, we invite you to join us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/JamestownUMCNC . The service will go live no more than 5 minutes before 2 p.m. Afterwards, you can find the recording saved on the JUMC Funeral Services Playlist.
