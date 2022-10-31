HPTNWS- 11-1-22 BINGHAM, STAN.jpg

DENTON — Former North Carolina State Senator, Stanley “Stan” Walker Bingham, age 76, of Denton passed away from natural causes at his home on Oct. 27, 2022. Stan was a jack of many trades and lived his life to the fullest up until his last day.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.

