ARCHDALE — Mr. Stafford Donald Jennings, 89, a resident of Farlow St. Archdale, NC, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born Oct. 4, 1932 in Randolph County, NC, the son of the late Samuel Causey Jennings and Etta Talbert Jennings. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Jennings worked in the Textile Industry most of his life and was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church. He loved wood working and spending time outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Jones and Eloise Frazier; Three brothers, Floyd Wesley Jennings, William “Bill” Jennings, and Samuel Causey Jennings; One grandson, Kyle Martin Jennings.
He was married Jan. 7, 1956 to Nancy Jane Shaw Jennings who preceded him in death Nov. 26, 2015. Surviving are one son, Donald Jennings and wife Wanda of Archdale, NC.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in J. C. Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Melvin Morton officiating. The interment will be in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2975 Crouse Ln, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be sent to the Jennings family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
