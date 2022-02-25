HIGH POINT — Mrs. Sonja Ann Hutton Finch-Seifred, 77, a resident of High Point, died Feb. 24, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
She was born Nov. 13, 1944, in Amarillo, Texas, a daughter to Heber V. and Anna Katherine Vaught Hutton. She graduated from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown and later attended Business College. Sonja was a team leader in the asset recovery department at NationsBank for many years and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in High Point since 1997. In 2005, she became the beloved wife of Richard Eric “Rick” Seifred, her longtime friend of 52 years.
In addition to her husband, also surviving is a step-daughter, Erika Seifred, of California; and many relatives of the Vaught family in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Katherine Surratt, in 1996; her father, Heber V. Hutton, in 2008; and her beloved step-father, Robert W. “Bob” Surratt, in 2003.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Memorials may be directed to High Point Seventh Day Adventist Church at P.O. Box 5185, High Point, N.C. 27262.
