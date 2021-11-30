HIGH POINT — Ms. Sonja Ann Henderson, 83, a resident of High Point and formerly of Wilmington, DE, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on May 13, 1938 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Roy D. Henderson and Margaret Smith Harrison. Sonja was of the Baptist faith and worked several years as a bookkeeper in various industries. She always loved animals, bird watching, reading, and working with outdoor plants in her yard. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family and she’ll be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Paul D. Longacre Jr. of Wilmington, DE and one brother, Edmund Hamilton III of Richmond, VA.
Surviving is her daughter, Christine Herrick and husband Wayne of Thomasville; one sister, Janice Hartman and husband Harvey of California; sister-in-law, Ann Hamilton of Richmond, Virginia; three grandchildren, Lyndsay Austin and husband Dean of Thomasville, Brad Herrick and wife Berit of Wallburg, and Allison Josey of Charlotte; and four great-grandchildren, Zhoe Driggers, Bella Driggers, Aiden Josey, and Alex Austin.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army of Davidson County, 314 W. 9th Ave., Lexington, NC 27292 or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
