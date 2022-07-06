ARCHDALE — Shirley Ann Witcher Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Shirley was born in Guilford County on Jan. 25, 1941 to the late Walter Bickett Witcher and Leta Mae Barnes Witcher. In addition to her parents, her husband Luther W. Smith preceded her in 2004, also her 2 brothers Walter Ray Witcher and Robert Lee Witcher; sister Margie Witcher Trotter all preceded her in death.
Shirley was of the Baptist faith and attended Allendale Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Shirley is survived by her son, Michael W. Smith and his companion Selina Guffey; niece Pam Pocher; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; lifelong friends, Diane Hunter, Lucy and Junior Smith.
Her family will greet friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 a Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale, followed by a graveside service at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. Reverend David Younger will officiate.
Condolences may be shared on Shirley’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
