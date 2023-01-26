HIGH POINT- Sister Shirley Wilson of High Point, NC was born November 2, 1942, in Cleveland County to the late Tom and Amelia Howze. She was called home to rest on January 23, 2023, at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson, Sr.; a daughter, Paula Wilson; a son, Tommy Wilson; a great granddaughter, Daiya Archie; three brothers: Henry Howze, Roosevelt Howze, and Willie Jay Hall; two sisters: Iola Smarr, and Ella McCray.
Sister Wilson attended Cleveland County Schools and worked as a CNA for many years. Sister Wilson was a member of Friendship Holiness Church, which she was a devout Christian all her life. Sister Wilson loved to sing, perform exaltation through praise and worship unto the Lord. She taught two generations of her family to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.