THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Shirley Williams Holt, 82, a resident of E. Meadow Road, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Atrium Health High Point Medical Center.
She was born on August 15, 1939 in Cocke County, TN to Charlie Nolan Williams and Millie Elizabeth Henderson Williams. She retired from Hickory White Furniture, formerly Kay-lyn, after 44 years of service at the age of 70, when the business closed. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church for 52 years, where she sang in the church choir, for numerous weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Thomasville YMCA and the Silver Sneakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tilman and Pleas Williams; and her sisters, Flora Smith, Delcie Self, Glacie Henderson, Lola Mae Hill, Mary Messer, and Velma McMahan.
On June 26, 1959, she married Ronald (Ron) Ray Holt, who survives of the home; also surviving are her two daughters, Rhonda Holt Kirk and husband Luke and Millie Holt Bowers and husband Randy, all of Thomasville; her son, Mathew Ray Holt of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Heather Motley and Cody Bowers and wife Ariel; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Bean and Jaxon Bowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. W.A. Seawell Jr. and Rev. Rodney Skipper officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Holt will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 one hour prior to the service at the church from 2-3 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Hilltop Baptist Church, 160 Gate Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
