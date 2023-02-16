HIGH POINT — Ms. Shirley Strickland Douglas, age 72 of High Point departed this earthly life on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Living Water Baptist Church. Family visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery. You may express online condolences at www.peoplesfuneralandcremation.com.
People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
