HIGH POINT– Shirley Mae Smith Harrington, age 79 of High Point died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. She was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Marlboro County, SC.
Public viewing will be Thursday, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at People's Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Living Water Baptist. Family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
