ARCHDALE — Ms. Shirley Marie Pittman Maine, 90, a resident of Trinity, passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing and Retirement Center.
She was born June 18, 1931, in Albion, NY, a daughter to Clayton and Ada Kraatz Pittman. After growing up on her family’s farm, she later moved to Monroe, NY, where she lived most of her life until 2009, when she moved to North Carolina. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked as a pharmacy assistant, and did in-house baby-sitting, where she provided love and care to many other children, in addition to her own, some of whom were still in touch with her. The care she displayed for her family and her loving presence on each of them will always be remembered. Shirley loved her family deeply and was brought tremendous joy when her family, especially her great-grandchildren who kept her smiling and amused, would visit her and speak with her on the phone. Shirley was well known as the family baker, delighting many generations with her and her family’s cherished recipes, which continue to be passed down to each generation. One thing everyone agrees on, they are never as good as when Shirley makes them!
Surviving are three daughters, Nancy Bokhoor (Mash) of Holly Springs, Joan Evangelista (Dennis) of Burlington, and June Tallent of South Daytona, Fla.; sister, Sally Kean, of Hillsborough, NJ; five grandchildren, Andre Bokhoor (Christie) of Downington, Pa., Matthew Evangelista, of Burlington, Nicole Evangelista (Brian Farmer) of Gibsonville, Ashley Maine, of Charlotte, and Kaitlyn Maine, of Charlotte; seven great-grandchildren, David, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Rogan, Allister, Adler and Raelyn; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Lawrence (Keith) of Fuquay Varina; and a niece, Cathy Stone, of Lockport, NY. She was preceded in death by two sons, William Maine Jr. and Nels Maine; a grandson, Joey Tallent; and a sister, Norma Lawvey.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Community Bible Church in High Point, with Rev. Jon Eric Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692, or to Community Bible Church at 4125 Johnson St., High Point, N.C. 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
