HIGH POINT — Shirley Ann White McIntyre, of High Point passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 14, 2023, at Atrium Health WF in High Point. Shirley was born in Shelby, NC on June 9, 1930, to Marvin White and Annie Devine White who preceded her in death.
Shirley was a devoted and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley’s deep spiritual values and love for the Lord were her guiding force throughout her life.
She retired from High Point Memorial Hospital after more than 30 years of service assisting mothers with their new babies. In retirement she loved nothing more than hearing from or visiting with her children and grandchildren, attending church and during the last seven years she spent time watching her favorite shows – The Waltons, Wheel of Fortune, Golden Girls, Bold and Beautiful and Young and The Restless.
Of course, once she was no longer physically able to attend church you would find her watching a church service on Sunday morning. When she was able, she loved shopping, going out to eat and traveling to visit family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Thomas McIntyre, her parents, a sister, Cora Loretto (Tony), and a brother, Larry White. Shirley also had two half-sisters that preceded her in death that she dearly loved – Gee Flynn and Pauline Davis. Survivors include: a brother, Dean (Peggy) White, of Mint Hill, NC, her four children, Anita Wolf (Paul), of Mobile Alabama, Sherry Plummer (Ron), of Mooresville, NC, Larry McIntyre (Ellen), of High Point and Linda McCorkle of High Point, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Shirley’s life on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Family visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
For those who prefer, and in the spirit of giving we ask for memorial contributions be sent to The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point.
Our mother and grandmother was an easy person to love and to know her was truly a gift!
