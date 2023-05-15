MCINTYRE,SHIRLEYB&W5-16-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Shirley Ann White McIntyre, of High Point passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 14, 2023, at Atrium Health WF in High Point. Shirley was born in Shelby, NC on June 9, 1930, to Marvin White and Annie Devine White who preceded her in death.

Shirley was a devoted and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley’s deep spiritual values and love for the Lord were her guiding force throughout her life.

