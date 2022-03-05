HIGH POINT — Shirley Holder Atkins, 86, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a brief illness.
Shirley was born July 1, 1935 in Lincolnton, GA, a daughter of the late John and Bessie Goldman Holder.
She lived most of her life in High Point and was executive secretary with the High Point Jaycees for many years. Shirley was an active member of High Point Friends Meeting as long as she was able. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Atkins, Jr.; four siblings, Dean and Huette Holder, Lanette Jones and Betty Stalcup.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Atkins, Kathy Baker and Linda Church (Robbie); four grandchildren, Robbie Baker (Erin), Ashley Church (Tanya), Kelly Trollinger (Zach) and Kyle Church (Alex); and four great-grandchildren, Liam and Jacob Baker, Isabella and Rebekah Trollinger; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at High Point Friends Meeting by Pastor Joseph Neal. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends in Ragan Hall Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to High Point Friends Meeting.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Atkins family.
