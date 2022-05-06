THOMASVILLE — Shirley Jean Frazier Long, 84, of Thomasville, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing.
Born Dec. 29, 1937, in Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Frazier and the late Edith Garner Frazier. Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother and always put her family first.
She is survived by her son, Michael Sheppard of Statesville; daughter, Sherri Carter and husband Bobby of Thomasville; sister, Carrie Belle Hunt of Randleman; grandchildren, Cassie Sheppard, Heather Summerford and husband Jeremy, J.R. Carter, Chase Carter, and Tre’ Carter; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Long, brothers, David Frazier, Carl Frazier, Charles Frazier, Bobby Frazier, Odell Frazier, Ronald Frazier, Donald Frazier, Pearle Frazier, and Kenneth Frazier, sister, Patsy Hill; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Sheppard.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Guilford Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
