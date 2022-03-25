THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Shirley Ann Embler McLean, 71, a resident of 866 Sullivan Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 4, 1950 in Davidson County, NC to Harlie Junior Embler and Colleen Hunt Embler. She worked for Zayre Department Store for many years and most recently with TDF Furniture in Lexington. She was an avid UNC Tarheel fan.
Surviving is her son, Michael (Mike) Stephen Boswell Jr. of Thomasville; her daughter, Terri Leigh Morelock and husband Shane of Greeneville, TN; brother, Bobby Embler and wife Kay of Thomasville; sister, Kathy Lambeth and husband Rick of Thomasville; grandchildren, Leigh Penny and husband Dustin and Peyton Fitzsimmons and husband Kevin; great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Chazz Penny, Cooper Penny, and Rowen Fitzsimmons; many nieces and nephews, and a special niece, Candy Edwards and husband Scott.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 12 p.m. — 4 p.m. at her residence on Sullivan Road, Thomasville. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.