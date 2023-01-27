THOMASVILLE — Shirley Elaine Marion, 79, of Thomasville, was welcomed into the arms of heaven on January 26, 2023.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vance William (Bill) Marion, Jr, her son Dean Marion (Becky), and their three daughters, Alex Coggins (Phillip), Morgan, and Lauren; daughter Dawn Hudgins Hayes (Ronnie), her sons John and William Cole, her niece Connie Dennis (Danny), and her children Brandon and Danielle.
