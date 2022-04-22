ARCHDALE — Shirley Jean Beeson Jones, 81, entered into heaven on April 20, 2022.
Shirley was born in High Point on Nov. 23, 1940 to the late Henry Clay Beeson Sr. and Bertha Jane York Beeson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Monroe Jones in 1997; two sisters, Betty Threadgill, Nancy Goodwin and brother, James “Red” Beeson.
Shirley’s number one passion was her family. There was nothing she liked better than caring for people in her life. She cared in the kitchen, cooking meals, she cared sitting on the front porch having a conversation with you and she cared just by being there when you needed her.
Those who survive Shirley are her daughter, Bonnie Antrim (Patrick) of Archdale; brothers, Bobby Beeson (Dale), Roger Beeson (Cathy), Henry Beeson Jr. (Jodi); sister, Sylvia Hall (Wayne); grandchildren, Brandi Clark, Sammy Blackwell III (Anna), Ian Clark, Aislinn Antrim, Paxton Antrim; great-grandchildren; Cammie Blackwell, Casen Clark, Montgomery Blackwell. Also loved by Shirley were here sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service has been planned for Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Floral Garden Park Cemetery with Nate Proctor, officiating. The family will greet friends following the service and at the daughter’s home.
Memorial donation may be made to: Lewy Bodies Dementia at 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn GA 30047 or online http://www.lbda.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
