HIGH POINT – Shirley Ann Hinson, 84, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Hospice Home.
A Homegoing Service will be given at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth St., High Point, NC.
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 6:58 pm
