HIGH POINT — Shirley Ann Smith, a dedicated mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great-great aunt, and a friend gained her wings and transitioned to her final heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center.
She was born in High Point, NC on September 3, 1942. Shirley grew up with her loving parents, Jerry and Della LeGrand Smith; her two siblings, Jerry Lee Smith and Betty Jean Smith Bohannon. Shirley was a dedicated mother to two children, Kevin Smith of High Point, NC, and Jeana Smith Ford (who preceded her in death).
After graduating from William Penn High School in 1960, she briefly moved to Brooklyn, NY. ‘‘No” was a word she used sometimes, but never meant. Shirley took great pride and pleasure in faith and serving her community and church family at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. Serving on various committees brought her so much joy and excitement.
She also took great pride in being a grandmother to her grandchildren, Kamarri Smith of High Point, NC, and to her grand “son” Jerry Jerome Ford, whom she raised as her own, an accolade she was extremely proud to have accomplished, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 12:30 p.m. There will be no public viewing at the Funeral Home.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.