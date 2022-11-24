HPTNWS-11-25-22 SMITH, SHIRLEY

HIGH POINT — Shirley Ann Smith, a dedicated mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great-great aunt, and a friend gained her wings and transitioned to her final heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center.

She was born in High Point, NC on September 3, 1942. Shirley grew up with her loving parents, Jerry and Della LeGrand Smith; her two siblings, Jerry Lee Smith and Betty Jean Smith Bohannon. Shirley was a dedicated mother to two children, Kevin Smith of High Point, NC, and Jeana Smith Ford (who preceded her in death).

