SOPHIA — Sherry Ann Venable Devita, 57, passed away peacefully at her residence on Nov. 26, 2021.
Sherry was born in High Point on June 25, 1964, to the late Walter Ray Venable and Carol Faye Funderburk Venable.
Sherry had multiple health issues, but that didn’t stop her from living her life to the fullest. She always knew how to make you laugh. There wasn’t a thing she was afraid to say. She enjoyed cross stitching, Lifetime movies, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was beautiful inside and out and will be dearly missed.
Sherry is survived by a fiancé, Jimmie Bradley; daughters, Tina Cross and husband Mike, of Elon, and Kelly Miller, of Trinity; brothers, Donald Venable and wife Cheryl, of Florida, and Curtis Venable, of Thomasville; sisters, Debra Fante, of Sophia, and Tina Manning and husband Rick, of Thomasville; grandchildren, Jordan Cross, Ethan Cross and Macey Sherwood; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sammie.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale, with the Reverend Donald Venable officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Sherry’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
