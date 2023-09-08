HPTNWS- 9-9-23 BOWMAN, SHERRI.jpg

THOMASVILLE — April 9, 1948 – August 30, 2023

With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Sherri on August 30, 2023, in her hometown of Thomasville, NC. She was born on April 9, 1948, to loving parents, Captain Jack and Kat Walker. Sherri was the treasurer and CFO at Frame One Corp, in Roanoke, VA. This career often brought her back to her hometown for the bi-annual Furniture Market, where she enjoyed time with friends and colleagues in the industry.