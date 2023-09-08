THOMASVILLE — April 9, 1948 – August 30, 2023
With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Sherri on August 30, 2023, in her hometown of Thomasville, NC. She was born on April 9, 1948, to loving parents, Captain Jack and Kat Walker. Sherri was the treasurer and CFO at Frame One Corp, in Roanoke, VA. This career often brought her back to her hometown for the bi-annual Furniture Market, where she enjoyed time with friends and colleagues in the industry.
Sherri loved to love on people. She was also a master chef in the kitchen, serving up the perfect sausage gravy. Her daughters learned at a young age about true hospitality from watching her serve others. Sherri had an open-door policy where her daughters’ friends were always welcome and could be certain she would serve an amazing home cooked meal day or night. No one ever left her house hungry!
Sherri was also world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. And you could be certain she’d be dressed to the nines, with impeccable hair and nails.
Described as a confidante, cheerleader, protector, loyal friend, strong-willed, and a force to be reckoned with, she had a presence that drew people toward her. Sherri was admired by coworkers, friends, and family who looked up to her. She had a way of making people feel known, loved, and important—investing deeply in those around her—and welcoming all into her home.
To know Sherri is to know love. Her three daughters were doted on, loved, cared for, shown the world, and taught how to be fiercely independent. They will carry on her indelible legacy.
Sherri loved being a mom, but also had the special title of “Nina.” Being a grandparent meant bending the rules, popcorn and movies on the couch, convincing the grandkids that ice cream was healthy, buying perfect outfits, and going to tea houses. She wanted to know every detail of her grandkids’ lives and supported all their endeavors.
Sherri was known for her strength, perseverance, and a strong faith in God. In Tarpon Springs, Sherri and her family were active members of FUMC where her faith strengthened as she watched her daughters develop that same faith in God. They will be forever marked by their mom praying for them every morning on the way to Mamaw’s house for breakfast before school. Sherri’s faith sustained her and although she will be greatly missed here on earth, we are at peace knowing that she has now entered fully into the presence of the Lord.
Sherri is survived by her spouse, William Lee Bowman; daughters: Missy (Seth) Washeck of Littleton, CO, Crystal (Josh) Franklin of Debary, FL, Kellee Barbour of Roanoke, VA; seven grandchildren: Kaylee, Anson, Makenna, Addison, Micah, Wyatt, and Tobiah; as well as lifelong friend and sister, Nancy (Cranford) Darr and dear friend Jim Darr; and many special cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Kathleen (Ritchie) Walker; husband Calvin McDowell; and beloved dog Tucker. The family is grateful for Charity Williams of Hospice of Davidson County.
Per her request, there will be a small, private gathering at the beach to scatter her ashes. To honor her memory, invite someone over for a fried bologna sandwich and enjoy their company. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
