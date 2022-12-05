ARCHDALE — Sherill Ann Smith Mabe, 76, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
Born Dec. 31, 1945, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Smith and the late Gloria Southern Smith. Sherill was a homemaker and a member of New Life Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Douglas Mabe of the home; son, Pastor Michael Mabe of Thomasville; grandchildren, Mechala Mabe and Matthew Mabe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Mabe and daughter-in-law, Melissa Mabe.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Pastor Michael Mabe and Brother Christopher Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 1100 East Fairfield Rd., High Point, NC 27263.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.