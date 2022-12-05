HPTNWS-12-6-22 MABE, SHERILL.jpg

ARCHDALE — Sherill Ann Smith Mabe, 76, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.

Born Dec. 31, 1945, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Smith and the late Gloria Southern Smith. Sherill was a homemaker and a member of New Life Baptist Church.

