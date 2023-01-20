HIGH POINT — Sherida Renee McKinnon, 57, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held privately.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC.
